Former HSE chief Paul Reid appointed Chairperson of Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use

Former HSE CEO Paul Reid has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.

Appointed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Mr Reid will be tasked with driving the controversial assembly, examining the legalisation of drugs, and concluding its work this year.

Confirming the appointment, Mr Varadkar said Mr Reid has vast leadership experience and a successful track record as CEO of the Health Services Executive and Fingal County Council.

“I am confident he will be an excellent choice as Chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use,” he said.

Mr Reid, who was paid €430,000 as HSE boss, stepped down last year once the covid emergency ended and following noted critical comments about current health minister Stephen Donnelly in a book on the pandemic.

Mr Reid said he was delighted to have been appointed by the Taoiseach as Chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.

The problems associated with drugs use in Ireland affect us all, directly or indirectly, he said.

“Previous Assemblies have shown that members of the general public have an important contribution to make to tackling complex societal problems, and I expect that the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use will be no different," he said.

"A campaign to select members of the public to join the Citizens’ Assembly will begin this week. I look forward to working with my fellow members of the Citizens’ Assembly over the coming months.”

The Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use was established following resolutions in the Dáil and Seanad Éireann in late February.

The Citizens’ Assembly is to examine and make recommendations on the legislative, policy and operational changes the State could make to significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs on individuals, families, communities and wider society.

As with previous assemblies, this one will consist of 100 members, including the independent Chairperson and 99 members of the general public, who will be chosen through a random selection process.

Over the coming week, 20,000 households around Ireland will receive letters inviting someone from the household to apply to join the Citizens’ Assembly.

The first meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly is scheduled to take place on April 14, and it is due to complete its work and submit its report to the Houses of the Oireachtas by the end of the year.