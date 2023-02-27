Cork grandmother promises to share Euromillions prize money with her entire family

Cork grandmother promises to share Euromillions prize money with her entire family

The Cork punter claimed her prize worth a whopping €147,833 at the National Lottery HQ in Dublin today, surrounded by her family.

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 19:14
Mairead Sheehy

One lucky Cork grandmother has vowed to divide her Euromillions prize amongst her entire family.

The Cork punter, who is remaining nameless, claimed her prize worth a whopping €147,833 at the National Lottery HQ in Dublin today, surrounded by her family.

She was successful in the lotto draw after buying her winning ticket at Dunnes Stores in Bishopstown, Cork.

Speaking on her selfless decision to share her winnings, the Cork granny said: “Of course, we’re all going to share it! I’m blessed to have a wonderful family and I want each of my children and grandchildren to have an equal share of the prize. Not one of them will want to take a penny from me but I am going to insist that they take it – whether they want to enjoy spending it now or if they want to put it aside for their futures.

“It’s always been a dream for me to be able to give something like this to my family,” she said.

She continued, “I’ve enjoyed the excitement that the win has brought into the family home over the past week or so.

“We’ll enjoy the celebrations and take a week or two before we go on any spending sprees. I have a couple of small jobs that need to be done around the house. That’s my spending planned so we won’t be getting too carried away with the money,” she added.

The National Lottery is asking those in the Turners Cross area of Cork city to check their tickets as an ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize worth €50,000 remains unclaimed.

The raffle was included in a draw on Tuesday, December 13. The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday, December 11 at O’Hare’s Mace at Turners Cross in Cork city.

Lotto chiefs have advised that the claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Wednesday, March 15.

The winning raffle code in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw on Tuesday, December 13 was: NPZ88051 - NPZ88052.

Read More

Winning €5.6m Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Limerick

More in this section

Three children hospitalised after eating cannabis jellies in Dublin Three children hospitalised after eating cannabis jellies in Dublin
Brexit Sunak hails ‘new chapter’ on post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland
Russian invasion of Ukraine UN chief warns of ‘massive’ rights violations in Ukraine
Place: CorkOrganisation: National Lottery
<p>The Northern Lights over Sligo. Photo: gerryodonnell0 via Twitter</p>

How to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in Irish skies tonight

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd