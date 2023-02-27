Cork grandmother promises to share Euromillions prize money with her entire family

One lucky Cork grandmother has vowed to divide her Euromillions prize amongst her entire family.

The Cork punter, who is remaining nameless, claimed her prize worth a whopping €147,833 at the National Lottery HQ in Dublin today, surrounded by her family.

She was successful in the lotto draw after buying her winning ticket at Dunnes Stores in Bishopstown, Cork.

Speaking on her selfless decision to share her winnings, the Cork granny said: “Of course, we’re all going to share it! I’m blessed to have a wonderful family and I want each of my children and grandchildren to have an equal share of the prize. Not one of them will want to take a penny from me but I am going to insist that they take it – whether they want to enjoy spending it now or if they want to put it aside for their futures.

“It’s always been a dream for me to be able to give something like this to my family,” she said.

She continued, “I’ve enjoyed the excitement that the win has brought into the family home over the past week or so.

“We’ll enjoy the celebrations and take a week or two before we go on any spending sprees. I have a couple of small jobs that need to be done around the house. That’s my spending planned so we won’t be getting too carried away with the money,” she added.

The National Lottery is asking those in the Turners Cross area of Cork city to check their tickets as an ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize worth €50,000 remains unclaimed.

The raffle was included in a draw on Tuesday, December 13. The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday, December 11 at O’Hare’s Mace at Turners Cross in Cork city.

Lotto chiefs have advised that the claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Wednesday, March 15.

The winning raffle code in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw on Tuesday, December 13 was: NPZ88051 - NPZ88052.