Teenager who was seriously assaulted in Dublin dies in hospital

Gardaí had responded on Thursday to a serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue in Swords, Co Dublin. File picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 18:53
David Kent and Eoin English

A teenager who was seriously injured after an assault in Dublin on Thursday has died.

A man was arrested for questioning in connection with the incident and a garda investigation is underway.

On Thursday, gardaí said they were alerted about a serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue in Swords at around 7pm that evening.

A man, 19, was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

A statement from gardaí on Sunday confirmed that the man had passed away from his injuries this afternoon in Beaumont.

Gardaí in Dublin have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them on 01 6664700.

