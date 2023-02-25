Former MEP and presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada to step down from politics

Former Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada has announced her decision to step down from politics.

Ms Ní Riada, who lives in Ballyvourney having been raised in Cork, made a statement on Friday evening, saying it "was not an easy decision."

She had served as an MEP representing the South constituency from 2014 until 2019.

Confirming her decision on social media, Ms Ní Riada wrote: "A chairde. As some of you prob.know already. I have decided to step down from politics. Not an easy decision but the right one for me.

I cannot thank you all enough for your tremendous support and friendship. Mo bhuíochas libh ar fad

She had previously ran for President in 2018 as Sinn Féin's nomination.

She garnered 6.4% of first-preference votes in the election which was won by incumbent Michael D Higgins.

Born in Dublin but reared in Cork, her father was the composer Seán Ó Riada. A fluent Irish speaker, she worked in TG4 before joining Sinn Féin in 2011. In 2014, Ms Ní Riada was chosen as the Sinn Féin candidate for the South constituency for the 2014 European Parliament elections.

She lost her seat in 2019 European elections.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald led the tributes to Ms Ní Riada.

She took to Twitter in response to the announcement, writing: "Go raibh maith agat as do chuid oibre ar fad. Best of everything for the future. You are a star, may you shine bright"

Her party colleague Réada Cronin wrote: "Sorry to see this Liadh but I'm sure our paths will cross again."