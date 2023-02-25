Football club leads solidarity march for shot PSNI officer

People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture:  Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 12:22
Rebecca Black

Crowds have gathered in Co Tyrone in an act of solidarity for an off-duty police man who was shot.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack at a sports centre in Omagh on Wednesday night.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder investigation.

Police have said the dissident republican group the New IRA are their primary line of inquiry.

On Saturday morning, crowds gathered in Beragh, about eight miles from Omagh, in a vigil for Mr Caldwell. Many carried signs that read 'no going back - Unite against paramilitary violence'. 

They took part in a walk of solidarity from the Beragh Swifts ground for Mr Caldwell, who is a volunteer youth coach at the football club.

Beragh Swifts chairman Richard Lyons said the community had gathered in support of their friend and for all the children that have been affected by the shooting.

“It’s been a very difficult time for the club; it’s been a very difficult time for the community,” he said.

“John worked tirelessly for this club, he’s no different to any other volunteer… the contribution that John gives to this club is phenomenal, and this is an unbelievably difficult time for us all.”

A rally is to take place in Omagh town centre later.

