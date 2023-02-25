Gardaí concerned for missing teenage girl

Gardaí concerned for missing teenage girl

Have you seen Rhianna McCloskey? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 14:23
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a missing Donegal teen.

Rhianna McCloskey, 14, went missing from her home in Ballybofey yesterday morning.

She is described as being 5'2, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Rhianna was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and Nike runners.

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating Rhianna as her family are worried for her safety.

Anyone with information on Rhianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

