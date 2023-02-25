Extension of ban on evictions ‘essential’

If the government's eviction ban is not extended beyond March, the levels of homelessness will worsen drastically, housing charities have warned.

The number of people in emergency homeless accommodation has now reached 11,754 people, the seventh month in a row of a record high for the country.

The figures include 1,609 families and 3,431 children.

Cork Simon Community said its emergency shelter is “packed to the rafters” and “every spare floorspace is in use”.

“We’re seeing this level of increasing need despite a Government moratorium on evictions remaining in place,” it said.

The Government’s moratorium needs to be extended. Not doing so puts a significant number of already vulnerable individuals and families at further risk.”

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste this week indicated that the current ban on evictions could be ended next month, with Micheál Martin telling the Dáil that extending it “could make things worse” as more landlords could leave the market.

Dublin Simon Community chief executive Catherine Kenny said a “confluence of crises” are hitting the country, including an exodus of landlords, a shortage of rental and HAP properties, fewer properties available to buy, and the end of the eviction ban.

“Should the floodgates open, homeless services will be stretched to capacity and beyond looking to assist everyone who needs our help.”

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said the introduction of the eviction ban last October was essential because all emergency accommodation was full at the time and over 1,000 households faced eviction by landlords wanting to sell up.

“Both those conditions still exist so it is essential that the ban be continued to avoid an additional surge in family homelessness,” he said.

“It is wrong to say, as some have claimed, that the winter eviction ban has failed. The situation would be far worse without it and will rapidly become worse if it is ended.

What has failed is the Government’s attempts to use the breathing space to make a real difference.”

The latest homelessness figures show an increase of 2,604 homeless people compared to January 2022.

Family homelessness has risen 44% in just 12 months while child homelessness has risen 34%.

David Carroll, the chief executive of the homeless charity, Depaul Ireland, said there is nervousness in the sector that these figures could worsen further.

“An extension (to the eviction ban) has to be implemented at this critical time. We will see a surge in the number of people presenting as homeless once the ban lifts and we must prepare.”

Pat Davitt, chief executive of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV), said the eviction ban was brought in to give time to Government to address underlying issues related to homelessness.

“You won’t encourage landlords to come in with an eviction ban.”