Credit unions could be used in fight against coercive control

Credit unions are to be used to identify and support victims of coercive control and domestic violence under proposals being drawn up by a Government Minister.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has written to Safe Ireland; Men's Aid and Women's Aid to ask for their input on measures that could help tackle financial abuse which is an important element of coercive control and manipulation.

She said that credit unions have the capability to be a key element in addressing coercive control as the network plays "such a broad role in communities and are grounded in communities".

The proposals include strengthening links between the gardaí and local branches.

Ms MacNeill, who met with staff from six credit unions in Tipperary in recent days, said: "Some credit union managers and staff have already told me that they have seen concerning behaviour over the years and would welcome the opportunity to learn more and provide better supports to their members and communities."

'Awareness of financial abuse'

Writing to the three organisations to seek their input on a wider credit union bill, Ms MacNeill said: "I would like to look at the credit union movement to see how we can drive awareness of financial abuse through its network, how we can strengthen identification of financial abuse and to see how we can strengthen links with An Garda Síochána, as appropriate."

David Malone, chief executive of the Irish League of Credit Unions, said local branches play an integral part in communities all across Ireland and are committed to their locality and citizens.

"Support for the victims of coercive control and domestic abuse, and the associated issues, require a considered holistic community response.

"As such, the Irish League of Credit Unions is supportive of future conversations and engagement that look to provide further detail around the possible assistance available to those that are vulnerable," said Mr Malone.

Signs of abuse

Women’s Aid has previously partnered with Capital Credit Union to address the issue of domestic abuse, which saw staff trained to recognise the signs of abuse and how to respond in a supportive way.

Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid, said: "We know that with the right information credit union staff can make a difference in someone’s journey to safety. We hope that women who are CCU members, who are experiencing abuse, will call the Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline for information, support and referral to local domestic violence services, when needed.”

Ms MacNeill said coercive control, and domestic and gender-based violence must be treated as a whole-of-government issue.

"We should look at every policy tool, every piece of legislation, every piece of work that we do and ask ourselves the question, is there a way in which we can enhance awareness?

"Is there a way in which we can improve culturally what we're doing here to use these different networks to try to achieve different policy goals and that is as important to Department of Finance as it is anywhere else," she told the Irish Examiner.

She added: "It's about looking at how can we improve practice in any way to make sure that people are fully aware to be able to spot things and that they know provide support to people or how to link in with the gardaí where appropriate.

"My focus is on what within the credit union movement can be done to broaden awareness, understanding and recognition of patterns."