Government to review Ireland's peacekeeping missions abroad amid staffing crisis

The Department of Defence is reviewing the Defence Forces’ commitment to peace-keeping missions abroad.

It is understood one of the main missions it is looking at is its peacekeeping commitment with the UN Disengagement Observer Force (Undof) in southwest Syria.

The 130 troops of the 66th Infantry Group are currently nearing the end of their six-month deployment with Undof, which was established in 1974 following the agreed disengagement of Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights after the ending of the Yom Kippur War.

Earlier this year, Defence Minister Micheál Martin gave an unequivocal commitment to continuing peacekeeping with Unifil in Lebanon.

Addressing Private Sean Rooney's colleagues in person for the first time since he was shot dead on the night of December 14, he said Ireland's commitment to the safety and security of the Lebanese people was "unimpeachable".

However, the Defence Forces is facing extra demands on resources at a time when the number of people serving in it has dropped to an all-time low of less than 8,000.

On Tuesday, for example, the Government approved the participation of up to 30 Defence Forces’ personnel in the newly established European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine.

The Defence Forces is also due to provide 174 troops to the EU Battlegroups rapid intervention forces set up under the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy, which enable it to take a leading role in peace-keeping operations and conflict prevention.

A Department of Defence spokesperson said: "No decision has been taken in relation to any of the Defence Forces’ overseas missions.

"However, following the Government’s recent decision to participate in the EU Battlegroup 2024/2025, a further assessment of current overseas missions is being undertaken."

The spokesperson also confirmed the Irish Government has been given the Unifil report into Pte Rooney’s death.

It is expected to say the incident that led to his killing was not premeditated.

The report is also expected to confirm the one Unifil vehicle in a position to rescue him and his colleagues could not because it broke down.

The Department of Defence spokesperson said: “The United Nations have shared their preliminary findings into the circumstances of Private Rooney’s death.

“However, the United Nations’ investigation is ongoing, and a board of inquiry has been set-up for that purpose."