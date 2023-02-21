Irish troops to take part in military training in support of Ukrainian soldiers

Irish troops to take part in military training in support of Ukrainian soldiers

The primary role of the Defence Forces will be to provide training to members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in one or more EU Member States in which the training will take place. 

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 14:40
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Irish troops will take part in military training in support of Ukrainian soldiers.

The Government on Tuesday approved the participation of up to 30 Defence Forces’ personnel in the newly established European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

It is understood that these troops will train Ukrainian troops in demining.

The primary role of the Defence Forces will be to provide training to members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in one or more EU Member States in which the training will take place. 

These trainers will be supplemented by a small number of staff positions based in the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) staff based in Brussels, Belgium and in the multi-national Special Training Command (STC) in Strausberg, Germany.

Speaking after the Government confirmed its approval for the Defence Forces’ participation, the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said that the EUMAM Ukraine programme will "provide vital training support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the coordination of EU Member States’ activities delivering the training".

"Given Ireland’s steadfast support for Ukraine and the considerable experience our Defence Forces have in providing training both at home and overseas, the Government regards the participation of the Defence Forces in this mission as an important signal of Ireland’s unwavering support for and solidarity with Ukraine.”

