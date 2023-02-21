Tributes to Irish man, 25, who died following accident in New Zealand

Tributes are being paid to a 25-year man from Co Laois who died following a freak accident in New Zealand at the weekend.

Sean Clear, from Ballacolla, died after a tragic workplace accident. It is understood Mr Clear, who was a mechanic by trade, was working to retrieve a piece of machinery when overhead lines were struck.

He celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday and was a member of a well-known GAA family in the Ballacolla area.

Mr Clear played hurling with Clough-Ballacolla and was a past pupil of Ballacolla National School and St Fergal’s in Rathdowney. He is a former graduate of Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry and had been working in New Zealand since last autumn.

'Deeply saddened'

Paying tribute, Clough-Ballacolla GAA chairman Gordon Pearson said the club and community are heartbroken at the death of the popular young man.

“We as a community, as a club; we are deeply saddened over it. [Sean was] the nicest young lad you could ever meet,” said Mr Pearson. “He was such a nice chap. He had a word for everybody.

“We are deeply saddened over it and we will do all we can to support them in this terrible time,” said Mr Pearson. “They are a lovely family. It is terrible. It was a freak accident.”

Another local club, Ballypickas GAA, is among those paying tribute to the young man.

It said in a message: “The club would like to express their deepest sympathy and condolences to Tom, Julia, and Ella Clear, Ballacolla on the very sad loss of their son [and] brother Sean.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, extended family, and friends of Sean. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Clear is mourned by his father Tom, mother Julie, sister, Ella, and a wide circle of family and friends. A message has been sent to club members expressing condolence to the Clear family.

No arrangements have been made as yet for the repatriation of Sean’s remains.