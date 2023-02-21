'Worrying spike in overcrowding' with more than 660 patients waiting on hospital trolleys 

There has been a "worrying spike" in the number of patients waiting on trolleys across Irish hospitals.

That is according to the latest figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), with 663 patients without beds in Irish hospitals on Tuesday morning.

The rate has almost doubled since February 10, where there were 392 people waiting on a bed.

In a statement, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: "Today’s figures represent a worrying spike in hospital overcrowding with over 663 patients on trolleys today.

"Our members are once again expressing serious concerns about their ability to provide safe care to all who need it in our hospitals.

"We are continuing to present issues to the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority at both national and local level.

In addition, HIQA and the HSA must carry out more unplanned inspections across overcrowded emergency departments and wards.

"This is an intolerable situation for vulnerable patients and frontline workers alike. Nobody should have to endure this in a modern health service."

The group has repeatedly called on the Government to intervene in recent weeks to take some pressure off the health system and staff.

On January 3, 931 patients were on trolleys or chairs waiting for a hospital bed, the highest number since records began in 2006

Earlier this month, the INMO sanctioned a campaign of industrial action, saying it is doing so "in pursuance of safe staffing."

INMO President Karen McGowan said that the council is now calling for the Department of Health and the HSE to provide a "fully funded workforce plan for the coming winter".

They have put in a deadline before the INMO Annual Delegate Conference on May 3-5 in Killarney for the plan to be produced.

Ms McGowan added: "If this plan is not completed, a national ballot will be considered."