Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Galway

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Galway

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road collision in Co Galway (Niall Carson/PA)

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 14:08
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Irish police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Co Galway.

Shortly before 6.30am on Sunday, gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

The road at the crash site remains closed for examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are currently in place on the N84.

Read More

Glanmire-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

More in this section

Andy Warhol works to feature in Ireland’s largest exhibition of pop art Andy Warhol works to feature in Ireland’s largest exhibition of pop art
EU referendum Johnson’s NI Protocol warning not completely unhelpful, says Mordaunt
Garda probe as teens who took substance are hospitalised Garda probe as teens who took substance are hospitalised
collisionPlace: Republic of Ireland
Episcopal Diocese plans sanctuary for undocumented

Glanmire-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.281 s