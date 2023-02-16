Bittersweet to see Patient Safety Bill pass in Vicky Phelan's absence, says Lorraine Walsh

CervicalCheck campaigner Lorraine Walsh has described the bittersweet moment she watched TDs pass the Patient Safety Bill in the Dáil.

The legislation, which aims to provide patients with greater transparency, is viewed as an important part of the legacy of reform and transformation that campaigners, including Vicky Phelan, fought for in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal.

Ms Walsh, a close friend of Vicky Phelan, said that while it was an immensely proud day, it was also difficult as Ms Phelan was not there to witness it.

Ms Phelan died on November 14 last year.

The new bill requires clinicians to fully inform patients of serious patient safety incidents.

It will also mean that following a diagnosis, patients will be offered a review of their screening so they can look back and see whether something had been missed in the past.

"It just means that you can actually find out the truth. It is so important to everybody to know the truth in relation to your history in relation to your health and be able to, at least, have peace," said Ms Walsh.

Ms Phelan discovered the truth about her own screening history after accidentally stumbling across an audit in her file.

Ms Walsh, a founding member of the 221+ CervicalCheck Patient Support Group, said it was extremely important for all of the people involved in getting the bill passed to know that what happened to Ms Phelan — and herself — will not happen again.

"Everybody will have the opportunity to request that review and it is mandatory that the HSE will have to tell you about that review, not alone when you enter the screening programme but also at the point of diagnosis."

Accountability

An important part of the legislation is that women who have not had their slides audited between 2018 and when the bill becomes law will also be able to request a review.

Accountability is vital in order to begin repairing the trust that was lost following the CervicalCheck scandal, Ms Walsh added.

She said the bill will change the future of healthcare in Ireland as it covers many areas beyond cancer screenings, including nursing homes and private hospitals.

Looking ahead, Ms Walsh said that it will take time to change what Dr Gabriel Scally called "the culture of paternalism, verging on misogyny" that women face in terms of healthcare.

A culture shift such as this is difficult and it will not happen overnight, she said.

"We as women always seem to be the ones that are hurt badly in a lot of these scandals which have happened in this country.

"I suppose, as women, we need to stand together and ensure that we do get accountability and we do not accept that type of behaviour.

"It's not something that changes overnight and it is difficult to change but I do believe that change is happening.

"We are in a different place than we were five years ago for sure."