'A dark, dark day': First funeral of Galway pier victims to be held

A councillor in Galway says people in the city are still numb with shock after a fatal crash in the city last weekend.

Three teenage boys — John Keenan Sammon, aged 16, Wojcieck Panek, 17, and Christy Stokes, 19 — were killed when their car entered the River Corrib.

The youngest victim, John, is being laid to rest today.

He is being buried in Rahoon Cemetery after requiem mass at 11am in the church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle.

Local councillor Frank Fahy said locals are struggling to come to terms with what happened.

The people of Galway are being urged to rally around and support the boys' families.

"It is a terrible day for the community and for the family of John Keenan Sammon," he said.

"It is something that his family will never come to terms with.

It is a dark, dark day for any parent to have to bury a child. It is unthinkable. It is unbearable."

Christy Stokes will be laid to rest tomorrow. His funeral will be held at the same church at midday.

A funeral notice of the third crash victim Wojciech Panek of Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, stated that internment of his ashes will take place on Friday at 2pm in Calvary Cemetery, Graiguenamanagh in Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, gardaí have appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the boys driving around in a blue Peugeot prior to the accident to contact them.

The car had the registration 08-D-128940. Gardaí would like to speak to members of the public who were in the vicinity of Menlo and Pier Headford Road between 1.40am and 2.40am last Saturday to contact them.

The car in which they were travelling went into the water at around 2.40am on Saturday.

Gardaí are due to interview the occupants of the car who raised the alarm after the Peugeot entered the water.

It is understood that gardaí courageously risked their own lives in an effort to save the teenagers.

Tragically, although the car entered a relatively shallow area the men were trapped in the vehicle. Gardaí and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

Mr Keenan Sammon and Mr Panek had passed away but Mr Stokes was still alive but died later that day in University Hospital Galway.

The scene of the crash at Menlo Pier was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.