'No place for violent extremism', says new #IrelandForAll coalition

There is “no place for violent extremism” in Irish society and a large-scale demonstration planned for next week will be a “celebration of diversity”, organisers have said.

At a press conference on Friday, the newly formed #IrelandForAll coalition called on communities across Ireland to join together and mobilise at a solidarity march in Dublin next Saturday, February 18.

The groups represented included Le Chéile, the National Women’s Council of Ireland, Fórsa, Siptu, Unite, Masi, Amnesty International and Black and Irish, as well as the new local community groups that have sprung up in response to the anti-migrant protests in their areas.

Political parties such as People Before Profit, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats are also part of the coalition, and organisers said other sports and community organisations are getting involved.

It comes as the last few months have been marked by anti-refugee protests in Dublin and Cork, with attendees picketing outside centres accommodating asylum seekers, outside politicians’ offices and at garda stations.

Le Chéile’s Ailbhe Smyth said that people across the country are finding themselves in “incredibly difficult situations” due to the cost-of-living crisis but that is not the fault of ethnic minorities and refugees.

“Deliberate scapegoating is a vicious and racist tactic which is used to play on people’s fears,” she said.

Racism is being used as a wedge to divide working class communities and many other communities.

Ms Smyth said that the march next Saturday will represent the “majority of people in Ireland who won’t be intimigated into silence”.

Heather Harte, from East Wall Here for All, said that when asylum seekers were moved into temporary accommodation in that area, the Government left a vacuum that was filled by “certain individuals to spread hate”.

“This anger should not be directed towards asylum seekers and refugees,” she said. “They’re being used as scapegoats and it’s sickening.”

National Women’s Council of Ireland director Orla O’Connor said much of the rhetoric spread by far-right agitators centres on concern for women but the purpose is to “instill fear” and is based on “complete misinformation”, she said.

Ms Smyth said that there will be very strong stewarding at the demonstration next Saturday but that the protest is more about “marching in celebration, not in anger and fury”.