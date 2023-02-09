Sky Ireland to increase TV and broadband prices from April 

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 16:43
David Kent

Sky Ireland will increase prices on their TV and broadband packages by 5.1% from April.

The price increase will depend on the package that customers have with Sky, but it will be capped at either €7 or 7% per month, whichever is the "more favourable" amount for the customer.

In a statement, the company noted that there hadn't been a price increase on broadband since 2018, but a "significant" increase in costs has led to the hikes.

The average bill will increase by 5.1% or €4.51.

Customers will be able to see changes on future bills from today but changes will not come into effect until April.

A spokesperson for Sky Ireland said: "We always strive to keep costs as low as possible, while providing the best choice and services. We have seen significant increases in costs and, where possible, we have absorbed those costs to limit the impact to our customers. That is why we didn’t increase our prices last year. 

"We know price increases are never welcome, particularly in the current economic landscape, but hope our customers can see that we continue to deliver the most innovative products and best entertainment experience.”

Last month, a survey revealed that 77% of the population are worried about their finances due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Essentials like food, electricity, gas and oil all saw prices skyrocket in 2022, leaving many Irish families struggling to cope with the hikes.

However, there was some good news on Thursday for Irish consumers.

All domestic electricity customers will have €89.10 credited to their bills this year, the energy regulator has announced.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities said the money will be paid in installments of €12.73 per month between March and September.

For pre-payment customers, they will have this figure deducted from their daily standing charge.

Customers do not need to take any action to avail of the credit, the CRU said, which is separate from the Government’s last €200 energy credit due in March.

