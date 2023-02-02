A third of emergency department (ED) visits could have been avoided, while there is also a lack of awareness of urgent care options in the community, a recent survey has found.

It comes as hospitals have seen significant overcrowding so far in 2023, with January 3 seeing a record 931 patients on trolleys or chairs waiting for a bed in Irish hospitals.

The survey found 34% of respondents presented at EDs on average twice in the last 12 months for non-life-threatening minor injuries and illnesses despite alternative urgent care options being open during the time they needed to be seen

And more than 60% of those who attended the ED with injuries and illnesses they described as "minor and non-life threatening", did so within the day-time hours of 10am to 10pm, Monday to Friday, the survey found.

During this time, alternative healthcare options such as HSE-run injury units may have served as a viable alternative, with one located in Ennis, three located in Cork and two dotted across Tipperary.

The units operate on a walk-in basis, and patients can also receive a referral from their doctor.

The survey, carried out by Laya Healthcare, also found four in 10 were unaware of where to get treatment for minor illnesses outside of EDs.

Laya Healthcare’s urgent care guide.

This figure was significantly higher for those aged between 25-34 years, with half of those surveyed admitting they were unaware of the options available to them.

After learning of these options, only one in four said they would consider their local injury clinic if they had a minor injury.

One of the main reasons people chose to go to an ED with minor injuries was a perception they would be seen more quickly, with the proximity to home or work also highlighted as a reason.

With results indicating an average wait time of seven hours, the survey called on those with minor injuries to receive appropriate treatment from their GP, pharmacy or local urgent care clinic.

Laya director of claims and provider relations John McCall said the research had identified “a clear gap in awareness and understanding” of alternatives aside from a busy ED for those in need of medical attention.

Laya urgent care physician Dr Lauren Brand said:

Education is key to reducing the burden on acute hospitals for minor injuries and illnesses that should be treated appropriately elsewhere.

"When people get sick or sustain an injury, they’re vulnerable and scared.

“We want to help educate people on where to go for different injuries and illnesses and what the best path to care is — whether that’s self-care at home, or when to go to the local pharmacy, GP or urgent care.”

Dr Brand stressed the importance of recognising when an injury is serious and identifying when an ED or ambulance may be the only option to alleviate the situation.

According to the survey, just under 30% of respondents admit they have refrained from seeking medical attention due to the fear of long delays in the hospital, with half of those surveyed saying they feel “frightened” by the wait times for urgent care in Ireland.