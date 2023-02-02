Abortion review findings must be published 'without delay' 

The Government has been called on to publish the findings of the abortion review without delay so changes that are required can be implemented.

The National Women's Council of Ireland (NWC) has said there are still "barriers" for Irish women who require abortions.

These include:

The criminalisation of doctors;

The mandatory three-day waiting period;

The 12-week limit.

All of the above, the NWC says, limit access to abortion for those who need it and that "this review must lead to evidence-led legislative reform".

HSE data shows only 11 of 19 maternity hospitals are providing abortion services, and just one in 10 GPs

The review is set to be submitted next week.

NWC director Orla O'Connor said: “Many people are not aware that, outside of very narrowly defined circumstances, doctors and other medical professionals face criminal charges for carrying out an abortion.

"Take the devastating example of a doctor who diagnoses a fatal foetal abnormality after 12 weeks but cannot say with certainty that the child would die within 28 days of birth.

"That doctor will not be able to provide care to this woman at home in Ireland because abortion is criminalised in those circumstances.

It is still the case that women in this heart-breaking situation are having to travel for abortion services, with all the stress and trauma that this entails.

Women’s health coordinator Alana Ryan added: "This review marks a significant moment for the provision of abortion in Ireland. There has been an extensive evidence-gathering process and this must now lead to political action.

We need transparency on the next steps and how they will lead to meaningful reform.

"The health committee provides the most appropriate cross-party political fora to consider policy and practice change and we are calling on them to commit to lead this next stage.”

The NWC has written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and to chair of the Oireachtas health committee Seán Crowe to suggest the committee examine the findings of the abortion review and make recommendations to Government.

They say one measure which could improve the situation would be the introduction of safe access zones so "patients and medics can provide and access healthcare without fear of intimidation".