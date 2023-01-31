Students urged to complete CAO application as deadline approaches

Students who have not yet completed their Central Applications Office (CAO) application are urged to do so immediately, as the deadline to apply quickly approaches.

The CAO application deadline for undergraduate courses in Irish Higher Education Institutions is Wednesday, February 1, at 5pm.

“It is important that applicants start their application well in advance of the final deadline in order to avoid any issues which may arise if they leave their application to the last minute,” said CAO head of communications Eileen Keleghan.

The first step in the application process is very straight-forward, she added.

The application process is initiated on the CAO website.

“Applicants need to provide their identification and contact details and select the qualifications and assessments sections that are relevant to them.

“On completing this section, and paying the application fee of €45, applicants will then receive their CAO application number. Applicants are not required to enter course choices in order to obtain their application number.”

“From there, they can log in to their CAO account via the My Application facility to edit their application, provide additional information required to support their application, and to add their course choices,” Ms Keleghan added.

“If you are applying for the HEAR or DARE schemes, please start gathering your supporting documentation immediately.”

Deadline

Ms Keleghan said students need to complete the relevant sections of the online form by March 1 at 5pm, and supply postal documents by 15 March at 5pm.

“Applicants often rely on third parties to provide information to support their application, particularly in the case of the HEAR and DARE schemes," she said.

Applicants who have already made a CAO application have up to 5pm on February 1 to add, remove, or re-order courses free of charge.

If an applicant is considering applying for a restricted course, they should make sure to include the course details in their application before this deadline, or by March 1 for a fee of €10.

To apply to CAO go to www.cao.ie and click on ‘Apply’.