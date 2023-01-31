Kerry TD Brendan Griffin will not contest next general election

Fine Gael TD for Kerry Brendan Griffin has confirmed that he will not contest the next general election.

In a letter to party members and councillors last night, Mr Griffin wrote that after much consultation with his family he will not be seeking a nomination to stand in the next general election.

“The reasons for this is a straightforward one. I have two young sons and I want to be around them more for the remaining years of their childhood,” he said .

Politics demands absolute commitment and is an extremely time and attention consuming profession.

"It is also a job that takes you away from home and loved ones for long periods of time on a regular basis. And when you are at home, your mind is often preoccupied with any number of issues and challenges," he added.

Mr Griffin acknowledged Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar for having confidence in him when appointing him Minister of State for Tourism and Sport in 2017 and his subsequent appointment as deputy chief whip.

Mr Griffin was first elected to the Dáil in 2011 after spending three years in the county council.

There has been speculation about Mr Griffin's intentions after he was overlooked for the position of chief whip during the recent cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Griffin is based in Castlemaine, in what is now a five-seat constituency uniting Kerry North and Kerry South.