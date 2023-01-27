Up to nine Fine Gael TDs expected not to run in next general election

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is facing an electoral crisis with up to nine Fine Gael TDs now expected to stand down ahead of the next general election.

In a massive blow to the party, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin and Cork East representative David Stanton are now "certain" not to run.

It is understood that Fine Gael general secretary John Carroll visited Mr Griffin in his home over the Christmas break in a bid to convince him to stand in the next general election. However, sources close to Mr Griffin say he has made up his mind on the matter.

Fine Gael has already lost former Education Minister Joe McHugh who, last year, announced that he would not be standing for re-election.

It is expected that other members will also announce that they will not be running again, however, some are awaiting the constituency boundary redraws which are due to be published over the summer.

While some, including Bernard Durkan, Michael Creed, Fergus O'Dowd, and Charlie Flanagan, are viewed as having served a full career in politics, party members have sounded alarm that others who are considered as being the "middle generation" in the Dáil are also questioning their futures.

These include John Paul Phelan and Paul Kehoe, who would have been previously been among the loyal supporters of Leo Varadkar and key figures in his leadership election.

"The departure of that middle generation would not be ideal, they would be the group who would provide continuity after the next generation," said one TD.

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

It is understood that Mr Griffin, who has been a TD since 2011, has told some party colleagues that having to spend considerable time away from his young sons has made him reflect on whether he will seek re-election.

Given the significant personal vote that Mr Griffin has always secured, it is not certain that any replacement candidate put forward by the party would win a seat in the competitive constituency.

Party colleagues have also spoken with Mr Griffin urging him to change his mind. However, he is among a number of Fine Gael members who have become disillusioned with Leo Varadkar's leadership.

"There are people in the party who are just fed up," said one Fine Gael senator.

While family was provided as an explanation when Mr Griffin turned down a junior ministerial role offered by Mr Varadkar before Christmas, those close to him say he also could not promise the Taoiseach that he would continue in politics, which had been a stipulation of any appointment.

Asked about a potential departure from politics, Mr Griffin said: "I would not be commenting at this stage on the future. My focus is on doing my job on behalf of my constituents in Kerry."

It is expected that Mr Griffin will make an announcement before the new constituency boundaries are announced as he does not want his decision to be conflated with any changes that are made.

"Many will be waiting until July [when the new constituency boundaries are published].

Michael Creed is viewed as having a full career in politics. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

"The likes of Paul Kehoe will be looking at what happens in Wexford, Michael Creed is another man who would be waiting. There are all those dynamics at play," said one senior Fine Gael source.

When asked about his own political future, Mr Stanton said: "Everyone is waiting for the new constituency boundaries, I have made no announcement about it."

Mr Stanton, who has been a TD for 26 years, said: "The election is around a year-and-a-half or two years away. I am focused on my job at the moment. I am working away in the Dáil and in my constituency."

One TD said that he had drawn up a list of red, amber and green TDs at the start of this Dáil term, with the already departed Eoghan Murphy and Mr McHugh on the red list along with Mr Griffin, Mr Stanton and Mr Durkan.

On the amber list are Fergus O'Dowd, Charlie Flanagan, Michael Creed and John Paul Phelan.

"Frankie Feighan is another man that might not go again," the TD added.