Missing prisoners arrested by police in Northern Ireland

Police said the pair were arrested in the Newry area on Thursday afternoon (Niall Carson/PA)

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 15:15
Rebecca Black, PA

Two missing prisoners who were both convicted of murder have been arrested, police said.

Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland were spotted together at Lanyon Place railway station in Belfast on Saturday.

McDonagh, 49, was convicted of murder in 2004 after stabbing George McDowell in north Belfast.

Alison McDonagh. Picture: PSNI
Alison McDonagh. Picture: PSNI

McParland, 54, was jailed for murder in 2008 after being convicted of attacking Gary McKimm, with whom he had been drinking in east Belfast, in 1997.

Police said the pair were arrested in the Newry area on Thursday afternoon.

Stephen McFarland. Picture: PSNI
Stephen McFarland. Picture: PSNI

A PSNI spokesman said they will now be returned to the custody of the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance,” he added.


