Paul Mescal's mother hopes to accompany him to Oscars after cancer treatment 

The proud mother of Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal is hopeful she can accompany her son to the awards ceremony following cancer treatment.

Dearbhla Mescal is preparing to undergo chemotherapy as she battles bone marrow cancer but remains positive she can support her son at the Hollywood event in March.

“I have multiple myeloma, so I'm just waiting for that next stage. So, it all depends, but life is good. Life is pretty magical right now and you can take the hits when things are good around you,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Kildare native Mescal, 26, rose to fame in the TV series Normal Peopleand was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Aftersun where he will go up against fellow Irishman Colin Farrell, who has earned a nomination for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Tuesday saw a record haul for Ireland at the Oscars with 12 nominations for Irish productions, including nine for The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Mescal family could not contain their excitement following the news, with broad smiles visible in a heartwarming snap shared by Paul’s sister, Nell, on her Twitter account.

Paul Mescal's sister Nell shares a snap on Twitter.

Dearbhla likened the Oscar nominations to her experience watching championship football or rugby, both events in which her “eyes are normally down and ears closed”.

“It's just too stressful because you're up against such incredible talent and for you to be picked, and there's only five [Oscar Best Actor nominees].

"Like it's crazy, crazy, crazy that you're one of those five.”

Tipperary native Kerry Condon was another celebrating on Wednesday after she picked up a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

A past pupil of Ursuline Secondary School Thurles, former principal Mary Butler has said it is “a great honour” to hear of Condon's recent success.

Ms Butler spotted Condon’s talent from an early age, having worked closely with her in her role as director of shows in the secondary school.

Condon featured in the school’s performances of Pyjama Game and My Fair Lady, both of which went down a treat with audiences.

The Ursuline school tradition remains strong, with musicals performed each October, in what is described as a “great learning opportunity” for students.

“It’s a great honour and reward for all her work. We’re all delighted for her,” she added.

wx030922 - Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin. Picture: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Ms Butler added this is the second Oscar nomination for the school, with 2022 Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley having also attended the boarding school.

“We wish her all the best. Winner or not on the night, she’s a winner in our eyes,” Ms Butler added.

“She’s worked very hard and so recognition is what she deserves now.”

Meanwhile, business owner Tom Collins was overjoyed when asked to create custom whiskey mirrors for the Martin McDonagh-directed film.

Tom Collins' sign in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

The Limerick native spoke of his surprise after receiving a call “out of the blue” from the film’s product design team, who notified him of the clear ideas they had for the designs.

Taking inspiration from his family pub, Tom Collins' Bar in Limerick City, which coincidentally has an old-style bar interior, Mr Collins created a host of original products which fit the time period of the film.

Speaking of watching the film on the big screen, Mr Collins recalled: “We went for a debrief after the film and were speaking about different scenes and I couldn’t remember half of them as I spent all the time watching the background and seeing if I could spot my work displayed on the walls.”

Mr Collins spoke of his delight in allowing the props to be used as a storytelling device throughout the film, something the team made clear to him — that it was “not just a prop”.

Tom Collins. Picture: Sean Curtin

Elsewhere, a woman who lives with a crippling skin disease is backing her close friend Colin Farrell to win the Oscar for Best Actor.

Emma Fogarty, 38, from Abbeyleix, Co Laois, was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), also known as Butterfly Skin, which causes her skin and internal body linings to blister.

She believes Farrell's performance in The Banshees of Inisherin deserves the top accolade.

Emma has been Farrell's guest at a number of his movie premieres, with the most recent being the Irish debut of The Banshees of Inisherin at The Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin last October.

“I could not, not, not be more proud of Colin Farrell. This man is jaw-droppingly gifted. And more importantly, a wonderful friend,” Ms Farrell said.

Emma Fogarty with Colin Farrell at the premiere of 'The Banshees of Inisherin' at the Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield Dublin. Picture:@emmafogarty Instagram/ Andres Poveda

“(I) loved the film. When I hugged and congratulated (him) after the Irish premiere I had a premonition that many awards were about to come his way.

“Now, I believe a truly well-deserved Oscar is coming home to one of the greats of Irish film and drama.”

Ms Fogarty, is a patient ambassador for the nonprofit organisation DEBRA Ireland.

Nearly 80% of Emma's body is covered in open wounds, which require fresh bandages every two days to prevent infection.

Farrell was at Ms Fogarty's side when she appeared on RTÉ's The Late Late Show in December 2018 as she revealed that her life is a constant battle against pain caused by the disease while raising funds for DEBRA Ireland.