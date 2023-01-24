From preparing for chemo to folding the washing to celebrating her son’s Oscar nomination, it was far from a normal day for Paul Mescal’s mother.

Just hours after Dearbhla Mescal got a haircut in preparation for chemotherapy, she was crying tears of pride and joy after Paul, 26, was nominated for an Oscar.

The actor, who rose to fame starring in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People and who also appeared in a Rolling Stones music video, said the news was "truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun".

"To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I'm so utterly grateful," he said.

"I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!"

Revealing her mother’s health battle, Paul’s sister, the singer Nell Mescall, tweeted a screenshot of a WhatsApp video call Paul shared with them all just moments after the Oscar nomination, saying: “Life is so crazy.”

Dearbhla told Ray D’Arcy later that it was straight back to work for Paul last night, starring in Streetcar Named Desire in London’s West End.

“The love of his life is theatre, and he’ll come to life, and get on with the job,” she said.

It was like that too for Catherine Clinch, the incredible young star of An Cailín Ciúin, the first Irish language film to be nominated for an Oscar.

She joined the cast, crew, and backers of the movie for a nominations party at the Stella cinema in Rathmines, but said she had rehearsals last night for her school play, The Sound of Music.

Over on Achill

Over on Achill, it may have been a dull and dreary day but there was a hint of Hollywood in the air as Oscar celebrations kicked off early.

Achill islanders, many of whom starred as extras when The Banshees of Inisherin was filmed at six locations on the island in 2021, gathered in McLoughlin’s Bar to watch the nominations and toast the film’s phenomenal success.

Achill Tourism manager Chris McCarthy said there’s a close emotional attachment on Achill to Martin McDonagh’s film.

“There is hardly a house in Achill that wasn’t touched by this film in some way during filming and since,” he said.

“We’re here on a dreary Tuesday in January and there’s a buzz and excitement around Achill as we watch the bright lights of Hollywood."

John Sweeney from Achill Sound, who was one of the extras in the film, said everyone is over the moon about the film’s success.

“For Achill, it is stunning. It puts us on the world map,” he said.

Twitter reaction to Oscar 2023 nominations. Picture: Twitter

Colin Farrell said he is "beyond honoured" after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor.

“I'm just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it's shared with the Banshees' cast and crew. Also, beyond honoured to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads," he said.

Brendan Gleeson said he was absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home.

"What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage. Feels like a huge family outing on the cards," he said.