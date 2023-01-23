Micheál Martin rejects idea Ireland should send arms to Ukraine

Ireland does not have the military capacity to send arms to Ukraine, the Tánaiste has said.

Speaking in Brussels, Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin told reporters that while the country is not neutral on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Government cannot "set aside" the policy of military neutrality.

The Ukrainian government has said it needs advanced tanks to continue its defence against Russia’s invasion and war but Germany has been criticised after it hesitated in signing off on supplying the German-made Leopards, but agreed on Friday to review its stocks.

Mr Martin said that he believes that that issue will be solved, but asked if Ireland should switch its support from non-lethal to include military equipment, Mr Martin said that he did not believe that was possible for a number of reasons.

"We're not neutral in terms of the war in the sense that this is an invasion. It's an act of aggression, which contravenes the United Nations Charter, and it's causing immense harm, death, and destruction to the people of Ukraine.

"There are two issues here — military neutrality is an issue and it's not something that can be just put to one side, but also we don't have capacity militarily. Let's be honest about that. And that is also a key factor.

"So we focused in on where we can be of the greatest assistance, both in terms of the political side where we were one of the leaders in terms of supporting Ukraine's application to join the European Union.

"And secondly, in terms of accountability, and bringing accountability for Russian aggression, and we're working with other countries in terms of an interim court at The Hague to bring Russia to accountability insofar as we can."

Mr Martin said that moves around accountability are "key", and Ireland has played "a very strong role in that".

He added that in terms of the number of Ukrainians who have come to Ireland for refuge, Ireland had not been found wanting.

"And also then in terms of facilitating the European peace facility, where we've been strong supporters in facilitating that, which I think has been the most significant input from the European Union in respect of contribution to both military and non-lethal supports support to Ukraine."

Camhs

Responding to a report published today by the Mental Health Commission which exposed a string of failings in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, Mr Martin said it is absolutely unacceptable and "very, very concerning".

Mr Martin said: "We have to look at governance issues again in respect of the mental health services.

"A lot of investment has gone in over the last decade or so there's been significant investment in child and adolescent centres.

"The numbers going forward for treatment have increased very significantly, the referrals have increased very significantly. But still, no child should be lost in the system.

"I know the minister is very focused on that and I think the reviews have highlighted that now."

Mr Martin said that, historically, there had been the wrong focus on mental health treatment in Ireland.

"Historically, Irish mental health care was too institutionalised and there was a certain tardiness in moving towards more primary and community care-based models, too much emphasis on acute care.

"We've made a lot of progress in 20 years, compared to where we were as a country in respect of mental health, but clearly [it's] not good enough in respect of the report that has just been published."