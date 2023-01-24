New short-term letting laws 'will be devastating to rural tourism and rural jobs'

Self-catering providers are urging Tourism Minister Catherine Martin to halt planned reforms which they claim could put them out of business.

The Irish Self-Catering Federation (ISCF) claims Government reforms to short-term letting laws “will kill thousands of tourism jobs across rural Ireland while also putting thousands of small accommodation providers out of business”.

Last month, the government approved the priority drafting of the Registration of Short-Term Tourist Letting Bill. The legislation will see owners of Airbnb properties and other short-term let properties in rent pressure zones having to show they have a specific change of use planning permission allowing them to operate as short-term lets, as part of a new registration process.

The legislation comes before the Oireachtas Committee for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media on Wednesday for pre-legislative scrutiny.

The Department of Tourism says there are about 30,000 short-term tourist let properties in the State currently being advertised online.

It adds: “Given that many of these properties are likely not to have or are unlikely to be granted the required planning permission, it is expected that thousands, perhaps as many as 12,000, of these properties could return to the traditional long-term market.”

Máire Ní Mhurchú, ISCF chairwoman, said self-catering providers are shocked and appalled by these proposals.

She said: “We fully support the need for short-term operators to register their businesses, which was also announced. But the inclusion of a new planning requirement for rural operators will be devastating to rural tourism and rural jobs, where self-catering and short-term lets are often the only form of accommodation available, particularly in scenic rural areas.”

Ms Ní Mhurchú is now calling on Ms Martin “to immediately halt these reforms”.

A department spokesman said: “Briefings on the bill were provided to key stakeholders, including the Irish Self Catering Federation on 7 December. Further consultations with stakeholders will take place as the bill progresses through the Oireachtas.”