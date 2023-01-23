Scientists in Galway find glyphosate traces in one quarter of people tested

Scientists investigating exposure to glyphosate, found in Roundup commonly sprayed on weeds, among Irish households have detected low levels of the herbicide in a quarter of people tested.

In the first study of its kind to investigate levels of background exposure to glyphosate here, scientists at University of Galway identified a number of priority substances in the people tested, for which further information on human exposure is required.

A total of 68 families took par in the study, including 14 whom were living on farms that spray glyphosate-based pesticides. The study looked at urine samples from 226 people along with a detailed dietary and lifestyle questionnaire.

Glyphosate was detectable in 26% of samples, and aminomethylphosphonic acid (AMPA), its main human metabolite, was detected in 59% of samples.

There was no statistical difference between farm and non-farm families' exposures, though higher concentrations were detected among some fathers living on farms.

This is likely because they sprayed glyphosate-based pesticide products the day before sampling.

Researchers said the higher detection frequency for AMPA may be due to dietary exposure.

They also found maximum exposures to glyphosate are low compared to the current acceptable daily intake set by the European Food Safety Authority without presenting an appreciable health risk.

There has been much controversy over the potential adverse health effects of glyphosate, with the European Commission currently re-evaluating this commonly used pesticide.

The global scientific community has still not reached a consensus on the potential carcinogenic health effects of glyphosate.

However, the European Food Safety Authority currently concludes that glyphosate is unlikely to pose a carcinogenic hazard to humans and the results of this study are interpreted using its current acceptable daily intake.