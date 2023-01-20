Fears hundreds of asylum seekers could be homeless as Citywest hub to close

Concerns that hundreds of asylum seekers could be homeless in the coming weeks have been raised after the Government warned that it may no longer be able to accommodate new arrivals from early next week.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, said that although the Citywest transit hub — which has been used to accommodate and process asylum seekers and refugees — has not closed yet it will likely shut for new arrivals early next week.

The Department of Integration has no plans to erect any more tents despite the fact that those seeking international protection face being homeless due to an acute accommodation shortage.

The current seven-day average for international protection applicants arriving into Ireland is around 50 people per day.

John Lannon, CEO of Doras refugee and migrant rights group, said accommodation is now so limited that the Government may be unable to provide any accommodation to new arrivals for weeks.

Although people arriving into Ireland seeking protection were left sleeping in the airport for a number of nights last year when the Citywest transit hub was full, Mr Lannon fears that this time, vulnerable people seeking protection in Ireland could be left homeless for weeks.

And with homeless services already overstretched, vulnerable, traumatised people could be left sleeping on the streets, he warned.

Government has been in crisis management mode but a more long-term strategy was now desperately needed, he said.

Mr Lannon called for local authorities to bring empty public buildings like army barracks on stream to house refugees and to speed up the provision of modular homes.

“This is a worrying new low for the international protection system in Ireland.

We already have a situation where people are sleeping in tents in freezing conditions, despite promises this practice would end.

“We appreciate that the Department of Children is under huge pressure but we simply can’t throw the towel in and ignore our moral and legal obligation to offer refuge,” Mr Lannon said.

“The EU Reception Conditions Directive compels Ireland to ensure that a basic standard of housing, food, clothing and health care is provided to people seeking international protection.

“We’re talking about people who have faced great hardships to flee war, oppression and human rights abuses. Ireland has very real challenges but as a country, we have access to resources and the solutions are there if the will is there.”