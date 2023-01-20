Consumer group issues tips to save money on your energy bills

Households could save €850 a year on energy bills by making small changes to daily routines and the types of appliances used, a consumer body has said.

The money-saving tips have been issued amid concerns that bills will rise further when the Government's reduced VAT policy comes to an end. The Government had dropped VAT to 9% to help consumers deal with a huge spike in energy costs but this is set to return to 13.5% from February 28.

“While global gas prices are falling, the drop isn't raising a smile for consumers just yet, with rising food prices and high energy bills still hitting Irish households where it hurts,” said Eoin Clarke of the consumer group, Switcher.ie.

“Despite the glimmer of hope that energy prices could stabilise, it could be a while before people see their bills shrink.”

Mr Clarke said that in lieu of energy prices falling, there are still ways households can save hundreds of euros by changing some of their habits, such as how they do their laundry, eat and drink, do housework, and work.

Running one less washing machine cycle a week would save you €22 a year, he said. Setting the temperature to 30 degrees and fully loading the drum can keep washes to a minimum while using the washing machine’s eco setting – if there is one – can also save money.

A further €5.19 can be saved a week by not using the dryer, which is one of the most expensive appliances to use in the home. Added together, that alone could bring savings approaching €300 a year, Mr Clarke said.

A further €160 could be saved over the course of a year by changing how you make meals, he said. Smarter appliances such as using a slow cooker instead of an oven and air fryer could save €2.14 per week. A rapid boil kettle instead of a typical kettle would also save around 93c a week.

Running a desktop computer, meanwhile, will cost you more than using a more-energy efficient laptop. If you have the option, using a laptop over a desktop will save you €2.42 a week, he said.

Changing a 60-watt light bulb for a 5-watt LED bulb that has the same light output will save you a further €1.33. Together, these two measures would save you just under €200 a year, Mr Clarke said.

Other steps to save money on energy bills include spending less time in the shower, turning the thermostat down a notch, and using a towel to dry, spending less time using the hair dryer, which could all add up to annual savings of €127.

Halving the number of times you use the dishwasher could also save around €67 while using cordless household items like a hoover could also save a few euros.

Mr Clarke added: “Our message is to reduce and replace wherever possible. Look to tweak your daily routines and if you need a new appliance, always opt for the energy-saving choice because those small changes stack up to make big savings.”