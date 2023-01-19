Family's heartbreak over death of man whose body lay in Mallow house for 20 years

Flowers left outside the boarded-up house on Beecher St, Mallow, Co Cork, where the body of Timothy O'Sullivan was found. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 20:40
Mairead Sheehy and Sally Gorman

The family of a man whose body lay undetected in a house in Mallow for more than 20 years have spoken of their heartbreak, and of their relief at the discovery of their long-lost relative.

Timothy O’Sullivan’s family said in a statement that they are “heartbroken and very upset” about the circumstances of his death, but are also “relieved” to finally understand his whereabouts after many years of questions.

Mr O'Sullivan's remains were found in the bedroom of a boarded-up house last week, with items in his fridge dating back as far as 2001.

His body is believed to have been there for at least 20 years.

Born in England in 1939, he had worked as a compositor in a print works, often holidaying in Kerry with his wife.

Described by his family as a “bright, intelligent, and able man”, Mr O’Sullivan later purchased a house in Mallow, which he moved into after the breakdown of his marriage.

His family said that although reports have said he struggled with his mental health, it was more of a case of a man with a broken heart.

Mr O’Sullivan wished for privacy and time alone in his Mallow home but sometimes spoke of returning to the UK, the family added.

Communication ceased

However, communication with his family ceased and despite the O'Sullivan family's efforts to locate him, including visits to Cork, they were unable to access his house.

The O’Sullivan family handed matters over to the authorities, who looked into the situation and concluded there was “nobody living in the house and that from investigations made locally, it was certain he had returned to the UK and that was where the family should continue to search".

“Our family had always hoped and prayed that Tim was alive and happy but unfortunately all those hopes were dashed on Tuesday last when we heard of his passing," the statement said.

