Irish man drowns in Australia while trying to save daughter

Irish man drowns in Australia while trying to save daughter

A surf life saving member walks on Seven Mile Beach covered in a sea foam. Picture: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 13:05
David Kent

An Irish man has died after he got into difficulty while trying to save his daughter from drowning in Australia.

Police on the northern coast of New South Wales said that the man and his partner were with their three children in shallow water at Seven Mile Beach in Lennox Gead at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Their 11-year-old daughter got caught by the water and was swept out to sea while on a bodyboard.

Both parents attempted to rescue her, with the mother able to reach their daughter. However, the man was not immediately found after the 11-year-old was rescued.

Two police officers, who were first on the scene, entered the surf in an attempt to find the man but were unsuccessful.

The man was retrieved from the surf at about 7pm by surf lifesavers.

Ambulance paramedics initiated CPR but were unable to revive the man and he died at the scene.

A statement from New South Wales police read: "The family is from Lennox Head; officers from Richmond Police District have alerted the Irish Consulate of the man’s death.

"Seven Mile Beach was not patrolled at the time."

Lennox Head in New South Wales
Lennox Head in New South Wales

Chief Executive of the Surf Life Saving group in New South Wales told ABC News in Australia that it was the 10th coastal drowning in the state so far this summer, and the third involving a parent going to the aid of their child.

"It's completely understandable that, as parents, we would go to the aid of our kids in trouble without question," he said.

"Sadly though, it so often ends in tragedies like this."

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment. 

Read More

Hundreds of workers to be impacted as Argos to close all Irish stores

More in this section

Garda stock Call for tougher sentences with 243 assaults on gardaí since 2021
Brexit Heaton-Harris will not immediately call election if powersharing deadline missed
Military accident Man, 80s, dies after car crashes into wall in Dublin
<p>TUI president Liz Farrell said the union’s strong position is that Paper 1 in both English and Irish should not be completed at the end of fifth year. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Leaving Cert reform risks 'piling significant additional pressure' on students and teachers 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s