Irish man drowns in Australia while trying to save daughter

An Irish man has died after he got into difficulty while trying to save his daughter from drowning in Australia.

Police on the northern coast of New South Wales said that the man and his partner were with their three children in shallow water at Seven Mile Beach in Lennox Gead at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Their 11-year-old daughter got caught by the water and was swept out to sea while on a bodyboard.

Both parents attempted to rescue her, with the mother able to reach their daughter. However, the man was not immediately found after the 11-year-old was rescued.

Two police officers, who were first on the scene, entered the surf in an attempt to find the man but were unsuccessful.

The man was retrieved from the surf at about 7pm by surf lifesavers.

Ambulance paramedics initiated CPR but were unable to revive the man and he died at the scene.

A statement from New South Wales police read: "The family is from Lennox Head; officers from Richmond Police District have alerted the Irish Consulate of the man’s death.

"Seven Mile Beach was not patrolled at the time."

Lennox Head in New South Wales

Chief Executive of the Surf Life Saving group in New South Wales told ABC News in Australia that it was the 10th coastal drowning in the state so far this summer, and the third involving a parent going to the aid of their child.

"It's completely understandable that, as parents, we would go to the aid of our kids in trouble without question," he said.

"Sadly though, it so often ends in tragedies like this."

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.