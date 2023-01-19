Argos to close Irish outlets claims trade union 

Argos is set to close all of its outlets in Ireland, according to trade union Mandate.

In a statement, the trade union has expressed its disappointment at the decision.

There are more than 30 Argos stores in Ireland, including two in Cork. More than 400 workers in Argos stores across the Republic of Ireland will be impacted by the closure.

While some of the stores will close from March as their leases expire, the remainder will close by the end of June.

It is understood staff were told the trading conditions in Ireland, including rents and the overall cost of doing business here, were the reasons behind the closure.

Argos, which is owned by UK store Sainsbury’s, has been contacted for comment.

Mandate official Michael Meegan said the union would be engaging intensively with the company to get the best possible deal for the workers who are being made redundant.

"Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here," he said.

"Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland, this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage.

"We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company."

Retail Excellence Ireland said the suggestions that Argos will close "emphasise the fragility and the rapidly changing nature of the retail industry at present".

It added: "Retailers are experiencing their toughest time of year now and many are struggling to keep afloat. We note that vacant units around the country are not being filled quickly enough which is a significant concern."

The body said it is critically important that the Government "continue to monitor developments and step in with supports if needed in the lean months ahead".