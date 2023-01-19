Met Éireann warns of 'hazardous travelling conditions' as ice warning still in place

A Status Yellow ice warning for the whole country is in place until midday today.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous travelling conditions with icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

It says freezing rain is possible in the southwest, along with freezing fog patches.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says temperatures dipped below -3 degrees in some areas overnight.

He said: "It is down to -3.4 degrees at my own station, and I can see that many areas are down to -2/-3 degrees again this morning - another very frosty morning across the country.

"There are some areas in the south west where temperatures are a little bit higher but there's also been some showers which have been a mix of sleet and snow."

Most schools that were forced to close over the last few days, are back open today.

However, Skibbereen Community School has announced a later start time for school today with class beginning at 10am.

The school has advised that buses will be running 1.5 hours behind normal schedule.

In a post online, management at the school said: "Please exercise caution when travelling to school by car or on foot and consider conditions relevant to your area."

According to Met Éireann, there will be black ice in parts this morning and outbreaks of rain and sleet across the northwest and southwest will clear throughout the day.

The forecaster believes that mostly dry weather will follow for the rest of the day with some sunny spells.

However, they have warned that mist and fog may set in across the southwest later.

Highest temperatures will range from just 1 to 5 degrees.

Tonight will become very cold again with frost and icy stretches and mist will thicken into dense freezing fog in places.

Lowest temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees.

Friday will be less cold than recent days with highest values of 4 to 8 degrees.