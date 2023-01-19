Eamon Ryan calls for nationwide deer cull

'There's a major problem we have with both deer, particularly deer and goats grazing so that no young trees can grow.'
Deer pictured grazing grass in the Phoenix Park Dublin. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 09:02
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has called for a cull of deer across the country.

Mr Ryan has said both deer and goats are doing significant damage across the country and restoring biodiversity must be a priority.

“There's a major problem we have with both deer, particularly deer and goats grazing so that no young trees can grow.

"We do need to manage that deer population. It's a serious issue."

His comments came amid calls for a deer cull in Phoenix Park.

Separately, Mr Ryan said he has spoken to with Coillte on a proposed afforestation agreement between Coillte and the UK-based private investment fund Gresham House.

He said State aid rules need to be reviewed and he will be seeking changes from the EU on this to allow the State to invest in new forestry.

“But not only that, we need to change the type of forestry at the same time. It's not just that we keep going with the clear-felled monoculture model, we also need to invest in more biodiverse forests, "Mr Ryan told RTÉ radio.

