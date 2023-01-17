Cyclist in serious condition following collision with lorry

Cyclist in serious condition following collision with lorry
Irish police have appealed for witnesses to a serious collision in Co Galway (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 22:49
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision with a lorry in Co Galway.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Renmore on Tuesday.

Shortly before 6pm, emergency services were alerted to a collision at the Skerritt Roundabout on the Old Dublin Road.

The cyclist, a man in his mid 30s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

A technical examination of the scene by Gardai forensic collision investigators is under way, the road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

More in this section

Kerry v Cork - McGrath Cup Final Personal injury claims cost GAA €15m in five years
Garda stock Almost one-sixth of aspiring gardaí fail fitness test
Breakthrough in treating superbugs like MRSA by University of Galway scientists Breakthrough in treating superbugs like MRSA by University of Galway scientists
collisionPlace: Republic of Ireland
Euromillions jackpot

'It doesn't feel real': Cavan EuroMillions Plus winner to look after family with jackpot

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.282 s