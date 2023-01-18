Concerns raised over poor medication controls at two mental health facilities

Inspectors have flagged serious concerns over poor medication controls at two mental health facilities in Dublin.

In a third centre, residents did not have access to proper outdoor space and air vents into the kitchen and activity room were dirty.

The Mental Health Commission said its inspection of four approved centres – which are designated residential psychiatric units – found generally very good compliance, over 90%, with regulations. But “high risks” were identified in three of the four centres, two of them over their handling of medication for residents.

The Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, said it was positive to see approved centres maintaining high compliance rating, but said she was concerned at the administration of medication.

“We know that medication is an important tool in treatment of mental illness,” she said. “In order to reduce the risk of medication errors, we need to be sure that medication prescription and administration records are completed correctly.”

Lois Bridges is an independent therapeutic service specialising in eating disorders in Sutton North Dublin. Its compliance increased from 86% in 2021 to 97% in 2022, but with the one exception being the prescription of medication.

O’Casey Rooms in St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview houses many residents that had been in residential mental health services for many years. The MHC said compliance remained at the same 91% from 2021.

The centre was non-compliant with three regulations: receiving a high non-compliance rating for premises and two moderate non-compliance ratings for food safety and risk management procedures.

“Residents did not have access to suitable outdoor space, fire doors were left opened using items such as a laundry basket, air inlets to the kitchen and activity room were dirty," the MHC said. "It was also identified that ligature points were not minimised to the lowest practicable level.”

The Phoenix Care Centre, a “purpose-built” centre at Grangegorman, scored compliance of 91%, but had a “high-risk” rating for medication.

Highfield Hospital, in Swords, north Dublin, had a compliance rate of 97%, down from 100% in 2021.

MHC Chief Executive John Farrelly welcomed the high compliance rates in the centres and said they were “an example for centres across the country”.