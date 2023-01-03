Three mental health units saw a 'disheartening' fall in compliance with standards 

The Mental Health Commission has found 20 areas of non-compliance with standards across three in-patient units, including the acute mental health unit at CUH.

Overall they found compliance rates fell collectively by 35% at this unit, St Loman’s Hospital in Westmeath, and the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) unit on the campus of Merlin Park University Hospital in Galway.

Inspector of mental health services Susan Finnerty described the drop in standards as “disheartening”.

“We know that these centres had achieved high overall compliance rates in 2021,” Dr Finnerty said.

One centre decreased its compliance by 15%, one by 11%, and one by 9%.

“Our regulatory team have worked with these approved centres over the past number of months, putting corrective and preventative action plans in place so non-compliances can be addressed and conditions for residents improved.”

The report shows compliance at the Cork unit dropped from 94% in 2021 to 79% last year.

“The inspection team found that the approved centre did not always provide safe practices which reduced risk of harm to the residents,” a spokesperson said.

The centre had not complied with a national directive in relation to the identification and removal of a specific ligature risk.

These were removed by staff during the inspection, and other ligature points were observed by inspectors.

The report also found some healthcare staff had not completed mandatory training in basic life support, fire safety, the management of violence and aggression, and Children First, nor had they completed training in the Mental Health Act 2001.

Inspectors also reported the centre did not ensure all residents had comprehensive individual care plans.

The team found two damaged fire doors which had been temporarily repaired.

Inspectors also saw peeling paint on external walls in all gardens, as well as in areas within the centre.

Despite these issues, the inspectors found: “Residents interviewed overall had positive comments to make.”

They heard from some residents visiting that restrictions due to Covid-19 were “difficult”, but staff made great efforts to arrange activities.

The inspectors were also given a report from the Peer Advocacy in Mental Health representative, showing nursing staff were complimented on how they treated residents.