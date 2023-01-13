Murder probe launched after man is shot in Co Armagh

Murder probe launched after man is shot in Co Armagh
The PSNI confirmed it had launched a murder probe after a man was shot dead in Lurgan (Niall Carson/PA)
Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 14:23
Jonathan McCambridge and Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in a park in Lurgan on Thursday.

The victim has been named as Shane Whitla, who was 39-years-old and from the Co Armagh town.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Following a post mortem examination this morning, I can confirm that, sadly, Mr Whitla, died from gunshot wounds.

“A 29-year-old man arrested in Lurgan last night as part of the investigation remains in custody at this time.”

Mr Caldwell continued: “Police remain at the scene, and the park is currently closed as we carry out our investigation.

“We’re extremely grateful to local people for their ongoing support, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Were you in the Lord Lurgan Park area of the town yesterday evening?

“Did you see the attack, or see or hear anything untoward?  Please contact us with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, on 101.”

Police had earlier confirmed that they were attending a scene in Lord Lurgan Park in the vicinity of Derry Street on Thursday evening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.11pm after reports of an incident.

Two emergency crews were then dispatched to the scene.

DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, said police have asked that they are “given space” to carry out their inquiries.

“Thoughts are with the family of the deceased,” she said on Twitter.

