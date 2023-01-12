More than 6,000 people languishing on homecare waiting lists

There are now 6,059 mainly elderly people on homecare waiting lists, new HSE data shows as the crisis in carer numbers spirals.

Among this overall figure are 3,240 people waiting on a new service, meaning they have no carer hours at all currently. Some 2,819 were assessed as needing more help than they currently have, but extra carers cannot be found.

The industry offers a “poor profession” to carers even though it is a lucrative business for owners, one expert in the field said in response to the figures. The data shows only “seven people were assessed and waiting on funding” by the end of November, the latest date available.

Home support is offered mainly to over-65s with exceptions available depending on a person’s health. It helps people stay in their own homes, or leave hospitals and nursing homes. A HSE spokeswoman said there are “increasing capacity issues”.

She said: “Priority is given to those in the community with acute needs and to those assessed and waiting in acute hospitals, who are in a position to return home with supports.”

Some 19,038,523 home support hours were delivered nationally to 56,429 people by the end of November.

The HSE continues to recruit for carers, known formally as Health Care Support Assistants (HCSAs). There were 5,298 carers working directly for the HSE last year, with thousands more working directly for private companies which offer lower salaries compared to the HSE.

Michael Harty, founder of Homecare Direct which links self-employed carers to families, said working conditions are a key issue in this crisis.

He said:

The base problem is caring is not an attractive career, wages are poor but perversely it is a very lucrative business.

A recent Government report highlighted wage inequities and recommended a new basic salary. This was criticised by unions as not going far enough to bridge the gap between public and private.

Mr Harty said giving families funding directly in the form of a personal budget as is done in the UK could help address this crisis. “We have a one-size-fits all homecare model,” he said adding this means a woman with late-stage dementia gets similar supports to someone more independent.

“This is an incredibly inefficient use of resources. There is no choice in the system. For families that is the package they get whether they need it or not. Carers have to work through the limited list of approved providers.”

He added: “Personal budgets would introduce choice into the model. This is basically accepting that in many cases the person themselves or their family are experts in their own needs. They are given a budget and allowed to go and spend it locally.”

Home and Community Care Ireland chief executive Joseph Musgrave urged the Government to allow carers to do more hours without losing social welfare benefits as many work part-time. HCCI represents private homecare companies.

He said: “With a simple stroke of the Minister’s pen the waiting list would be wiped out.” This would have “ a meaningful impact on the recruitment crisis in homecare”, he added.