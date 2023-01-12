The EU is preparing to stockpile drugs and oblige manufacturers to guarantee supplies in efforts to tackle the on-going medicines shortages.

The European Commission will also try to reduce reliance on China and increase domestic production capacity, the commission told the Financial Times — which reported the news on Thursday.

The Irish Examiner reported earlier this week that 212 products are out of stock here, including cough syrups and vital antibiotics.

In a written response to the Greek government, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides outlined the plan.

The commission will intervene to ensure “strategic autonomy” in basic medicines through a “systemic industrial policy”.

It plans to propose legislation to “secure access to medicines for all patients in need and to avoid any market disruption of medicines”.

This would require “stronger obligations for supply, earlier notification of shortages and withdrawals and enhanced transparency of stocks”, the commission said.

This follows moves by the Greek health minister last week to bring in changes to address shortages there of inhalers and antibiotics. Greece is putting an export ban in place, but the Financial Times reports this is not being considered by the EU for now.

Greece is also listing alternatives to drugs which are in short supply, as is done in Britain.

Stella Kyriakides said in a written statement the commission was suspending some regulations and working with EU companies to increase capacity. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

This is something the Irish Pharmacy Union has repeatedly called for under the title of a “Serious Shortage Protocol” including calls made in early December when shortages became apparent.

Ms Kyriakides said in a written statement the commission was suspending some regulations and working with EU companies to increase capacity.

“Discussions with industry have already taken place and they are aware that they must rapidly step up production of these medicines,” she said.

Responding to the crisis, the International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (IGBA), a Brussels-based industry group, told the FT that doctors are prescribing antibiotics more often.

It called on governments to share more information about their disease forecasts and loosen trade restrictions to allow drugs and raw materials to move more freely to countries with shortages.

They should also force wholesalers, pharmacies and hospitals to stop stockpiling antibiotics, according to the IGBA.

China and India are the source of much of the common medication used in Ireland and across the EU.

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, another Brussels-based trade group, told the FT that China’s export operation was “gradually improving as the domestic supply situation is getting better”.