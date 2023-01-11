Michael Flatley reveals diagnosis of 'aggressive form of cancer' 

Michael Flatley, 64, has been diagnosed with "an aggressive form of cancer", it has been announced.

In a statement posted on the Lord of the Dance star's social media, it was revealed that Mr Flatley had undergone surgery.

"Dear friends, we have something personal to share. Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," it read.

"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time.

"We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you."

Mr Flatley received treatment in 2003 for facial skin cancer, and it is unknown if the recent diagnosis is linked to this.

In 2006, he suffered from a serious viral illness, cancelling all 20 European dates of his Celtic Tiger show over the mystery ailment.

Mr Flatley received treatment in 2003 for facial skin cancer, and it is unknown if the recent diagnosis is linked to this.

Mr Flatley, who was born into a blue-collar Irish-American family in Chicago, was catapulted to fame in the Irish dancing production Riverdance, which was first performed as an interval break in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994.

It was extended into a full-length show and opened at Dublin’s Point Theatre in 1995, followed by Flatley’s own stage show creation Lord Of The Dance.

He has gone on to create, produce and direct other productions including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

More recently, the dancer and choreographer has written, directed and also stars in the spy thriller Blackbird, in which he plays former MI6 operative Victor Blackley who is drawn back into a world of espionage he left behind.

The film screened at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival last year, where Flatley picked up the best actor award.

Extra reporting by PA