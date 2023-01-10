Ventilation is a must for schools amid virus wave, says expert

Schools should be reminded of the importance of good ventilation as a protective measure amid the ongoing wave of respiratory illnesses circulating.

That’s according to John Wenger, chair of the expert group on ventilation, who called on the Department of Education to remind schools of the importance of fresh air when it comes to helping to reduce Covid and other respiratory viruses.

“More than ever, it's vitally important to do whatever we can to reduce transmission, especially in a classroom environment where there are up to 30 children and a teacher all day long for many hours,” said Prof Wenger.

“This is potentially a high-risk environment for spreading these respiratory viruses. Ventilation and air filtration is really, really important.”

Last week, the HSE wrote to schools to remind staff and parents that anyone who is unwell should stay home given the current spike in illnesses.

The letter to school principals also mentioned hand hygiene and covering coughs and sneezes as infection prevention and control measures, as well as vaccination.

Prof Wenger said he was “disappointed” that the letter did not include a reminder about the guidance for schools on ventilation.

“This for me is a concern because there is a lack of recognition there that ventilation is important in reducing the spread of Covid, and it focused solely on handwashing. I was disappointed to see that, the HSE really should have included. The chief medical officer is messaging about ventilation.

We know that Covid is airborne, we know that ventilation can also help against the flu."

There is a perception that Covid is in the “rear window” for a lot of people, he added.

“But of course, Covid is still with us, and flu is still with us.

“Unfortunately, I think what’s happened is that there has been a fatigue, probably; people just aren’t bothering to do it very much. These are just useful tools, and I get it, it's winter, but if we just have windows open a small bit continuously, there’s a gentle flow of air and it's not always that cold. If it is that cold, just open the windows between classes or at breaks.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said schools were reminded on reopening for the new school year of its guidance on ventilation. This advice includes the good practice as the new school year commences to check that the ventilation systems and CO2 monitors are working correctly and that air cleaners are adhering to the maintenance regime recommended by the manufacturer.

As of last November, over 42,500 CO2 monitors have been dispatched to schools, and the department had received 69 requests for technical assistance through its dedicated helpdesk. A further 23 schools have been approved for funding under the emergency works scheme to assist with ventilation.