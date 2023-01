Gardaí are investigating after a hostel housing asylum seekers was damaged at the weekend.

The hostel on Parnell St in Dublin had been subject to scrutiny by far-right groups after a video was posted by an online media outlet showing a group of men arriving at it.

The attack occurred a day later, with sources saying that a number of windows were smashed with a hammer by a hooded man.

Since the attack, far-right social media groups have warned online that the violence will “escalate” if those at the hostel are not removed.

In other groups, members say that they are planning to protest the site this week.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the incident is being investigated.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a commercial premises on Parnell St, Dublin, at approximately 10:10pm on Sunday 8th January 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Damage at Parnell Street accommodation

The incident comes amid a small number of high-profile protests against the housing of refugees in Dublin and other counties.

Garda sources have said that they are monitoring the online activity of far-right agitators as protests escalate amid record numbers of people arriving to Ireland.

As of January 2, Ireland had taken in and housed more than 51,955 Ukrainian people along with more than 19,300 asylum seekers — a significant increase in the numbers recorded in previous years.

Around 1,500 Ukrainians and asylum seekers arrived in Ireland over the Christmas period as the country attempts to deal with what the Government has called “the largest humanitarian effort in the State’s history”.

The Irish Refugee Council said in a tweet that communities across Ireland have been welcoming but that there must be “communication, resources and leadership” for those areas which take in asylum seekers.

Communities across #Ireland lead in welcoming people seeking protection.



This will continue and we are proud to be part of broad movement.



But vigilance needed.



Right to asylum and reception must be upheld and communication, resources, leadership essential.#RefugeesWelcome — Irish Refugee Council (@IrishRefugeeCo) January 9, 2023

The attack on the Parnell St facility is the latest in a string of protests arranged or amplified on far-right and right-wing social media. In nearby East Wall last month, protests took place after the housing of a group of refugees in a former ESB facility.

In November, a man was charged after threats were made to burn down a direct provision centre in Co Wicklow.

Meanwhile it has emerged that anti-immigrant groups are trying to organise protests across large sections of Dublin on Thursday. They claim the protests will be “right through the city”.

Green Party councillor Janet Horner, who represents the area, said that one would “not find a more diverse street in Dublin than Parnell St” and that the idea that the local community is not welcoming to outsiders is “ludicrous”.

Ms Horner added that there were attempts to “drive a wedge” on the issue and that there was an attempt to “exploit legitimate concerns”.

She said that it was important to note the area’s welcome of a number of communities in the past three decades as proof of integration in the north inner city.