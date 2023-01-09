Health service braced for more record overcrowding

Some 260 people were waiting for a bed in hospitals across the country on Sunday - with 139 people waiting for more than nine hours - as hospital staff and administrators alike brace themselves for potentially another record week of overcrowding.

Acting HSE chief executive Stephen Mulvaney warned in recent days that the precarious situation could get worse before it gets better, with a further 611 in hospital at the weekend with Covid-19.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL), which has been one of the worst hit by the overcrowding crisis, today launches a pilot project aimed at easing the pressure, with Ennis Hospital doctors and paramedics assessing emergency call patients there to judge whether they then need to go to Limerick or not.

If the pilot scheme is deemed successful in Limerick, it is envisaged that it could then be rolled out in other hospitals.

St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin was the worst affected as of Sunday, with 30 patients waiting, 21 of them for more than nine hours.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said it is to consult its members on industrial action this week, as it seeks what it called safe staffing levels underpinned with legislation.

General secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha told RTÉ radio that that there is currently an inability to keep its members safe while at work.

"We know, for example, that we're experiencing 11 assaults per day and that there is an underreporting of assaults against nurses...we all know what the problem is, we all know what the solutions are.

"We know that there is an inability to act fast enough, despite all of the issues being raised in the middle of the summer of this year, both with the HSE and the Department by our union. We still have the same problem that was entirely predictable, and is simply not good enough to expect staff to just put up with that," she said.

In response to Ms Ni Sheaghdha's comments, minister of state Jack Chambers said there has been one of the largest ever health budgets this year.

"We've increased the capacity with by 1,000 extra beds, 340 extra community beds, and 16,000 more staff. What I would say is I think there has been an under-utilisation by the HSE of private capacity. The public and particularly patients that are waiting so long on our on trolleys expect every measure to be used."