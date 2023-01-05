Seven charged in Lebanon in relation to attack that killed Pte Seán Rooney

Seven charged in Lebanon in relation to attack that killed Pte Seán Rooney

Private Seán Rooney. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 14:09
Reuters

Lebanon's military tribunal on Thursday charged seven people over a December attack that killed an Irish soldier serving in a United Nations peacekeeping force, three Lebanese judicial sources told Reuters.

Private Seán Rooney was killed in Lebanon in an ambush by a “hostile mob” while on peacekeeping duty on December 14.

The charges ranged from murder and attempted murder to destroying vehicles, one source said. One of those charged was already in custody after Hezbollah, the powerful armed group that controls the southern part of Lebanon where the attack took place, handed him over, the three sources said.

Pte Rooney, 23, a native of Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, who grew up in Dundalk and whose family is steeped in military tradition, was fatally wounded after the UN jeep he was driving was attacked in a village just south of Beirut last month.

Execution Time: 0.261 s