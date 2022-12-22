Pte Seán Rooney to be buried today with full military honours

Private Seán Rooney, the peacekeeping soldier who was killed in Lebanon, will be buried with full military honours later.

A member of the Defence Forces, Pte Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed when his convoy came under attack last week.

The 23-year-old’s body was returned to his family after being repatriated from Lebanon on Monday.

The body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney arriving at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, on the outskirts of Dublin after being repatriated from Lebanon (Tom Honan/PA)

Pte Rooney’s remains were taken to Holy Family Church in Dundalk for 9am Mass.

He will then be taken to All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, Co Donegal, for a burial service with full military honours later in the afternoon.

Before his body left Beirut on a flight home, Pte Rooney was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese armed forces.

He was accompanied on the flight home by a number of colleagues from 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander, who are understood to have never left his side.

Irish Trooper Shane Kearney was flown back to Ireland on Wednesday for medical treatment (Irish Defence Forces/PA)

Another soldier who was injured in the same incident was flown back to Ireland on Wednesday to receive further medical treatment.

Trooper Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh, Co Cork, suffered a serious head injury.

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

Louth County Council, Cllr Conor Keelan has told of the sadness and shock experienced by the community in Dundalk at the death of Pte Rooney.

Cllr Keelan said that everyone was devastated by what had happened and they had been very appreciative of the family who had opened their home for the wake.

“There were some laughs and some tears as we remembered Sean. The family is really proud of Sean and so are we as a community.”

Pvt Rooney’s death had resonated with so many people in the area as many families had relatives who had also served in Lebanon because of Aiken Barracks.

“They feel that could have been them, so there is a deep sense of shock. Many served in Lebanon and nothing happened.”

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).