Driver dies after bus with 20 passengers onboard collides with ditch

A 55-year-old bus driver has died and a number of his passengers were injured after the bus left the road and collided with a ditch in Moate, Co. Westmeath.
Around 20 passengers were on board the bus at the time. Some were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The collision occurred in Killogeenaghan at around 5.30pm this evening.
The driver was seriously injured and was removed from the scene to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore in a serious condition. He later passed away.
A post-mortem will take place over the coming days.
The road is currently closed and Gardaí are advising motorists to use the M6 motorway and avoid the Athlone to Moate Road in both directions.
Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene in the morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who may have dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station (090) 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
41041349[#embed1]