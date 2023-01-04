Driver dies after bus with 20 passengers onboard collides with ditch

Driver dies after bus with 20 passengers onboard collides with ditch

A 55-year-old bus driver has died after the vehicle he was driving left the road and collided with a ditch in Moate, Co. Westmeath.

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 22:45
Sally Gorman

A 55-year-old bus driver has died and a number of his passengers were injured after the bus left the road and collided with a ditch in Moate, Co. Westmeath.

Around 20 passengers were on board the bus at the time. Some were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The collision occurred in Killogeenaghan at around 5.30pm this evening. 

The driver was seriously injured and was removed from the scene to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore in a serious condition. He later passed away.

A post-mortem will take place over the coming days.

The road is currently closed and Gardaí are advising motorists to use the M6 motorway and avoid the Athlone to Moate Road in both directions.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene in the morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station (090) 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

41041349[#embed1]

More in this section

FILE PHOTO The Data Protection Commission has fined Facebook and Twitter €390m for personal data breaches END Data Protection Commission hiked €59m fine for Facebook owner Meta to €390m
Meath Body Find Two men arrested in relation to murder of man whose body was found wrapped in carpet
Government posts €5bn surplus in State's finances for 2022 Government posts €5bn surplus in State's finances for 2022
<p>During a search operation led by gardaí and Revenue officers, almost 5kg of the drug was discovered earlier today.</p>

Man, 22, arrested after seizure of cocaine worth €339,500

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s