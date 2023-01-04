CMO urges parents to keep children out of school if they have flu-like symptoms 

Ahead of the reopening of schools and creches after Christmas, and given the significant pressure on healthcare currently, parents are urged to keep their children home when they are sick.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Professor Breda Smyth is asking parents to be vigilant for symptoms of respiratory illness and to keep their children home if they are sick or displaying new symptoms of illness.

The message to parents comes following more than 1,200 hospitalisations in the last week due to Covid-19, flu, and cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), although RSV cases currently appear to be decreasing.

The re-opening of schools and childcare facilities this week creates "an environment for increased respiratory virus transmission", the Department of Health said in a statement.

This is placing "significant pressure" on healthcare resources, particularly hospital Emergency Departments and GP services.

The CMO said: "As schools and childcare facilities re-open after the Christmas break, I am urging parents to be vigilant for symptoms of respiratory viruses in children."

“If your child has any new-onset flu-like symptoms such as congestion, cough, runny nose or high temperature, parents should continue to be mindful of others and, if possible, keep their children at home from school or childcare facilities."

Children should be kept at home for at least 48 hours after their symptoms have fully or substantially resolved, she added.

According to the Department of Health, winter viruses spread easily from person to person, so the public is urged to help reduce the spread of infection by practicing good respiratory etiquette, cleaning hands, wearing masks on public transport and in crowded places and ensuring good ventilation where possible.

Those with any new flu-like symptoms should also stay at home to avoid spreading the infection to other potentially more vulnerable people.

The CMO added: "The vast majority of respiratory illnesses can be treated successfully at home with over-the-counter medication.

"There is very good advice on the HSE website undertheweather.ie. However, parents should trust their instincts and seek medical attention if required.”

This year’s flu season has not yet peaked, and there is still time for people to avail of a vaccine which takes two weeks to become fully effective.

Prof Smyth said: “As we are still in the middle of flu season, I am appealing to parents to please consider the flu vaccine for your child. It’s a nasal spray and is administered free of charge by GPs and pharmacists.

“I would also encourage people to keep up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines and please make an appointment for a booster if you are eligible."