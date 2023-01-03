HSE launches quit smoking campaign amid concerns over stalled rates of reduction

Almost 100 people die in Ireland from smoking-related diseases every week, public health doctors have warned, as the HSE launched its quit-smoking campaign for 2023.

Research shows if people quit for 28 days they are five times more likely to quit for good, and a range of tools are now provided to help them.

Matthew O’Donoghue from Tipperary started smoking at 18, but later began to see it was controlling his activities.

Mathew O’Donoghue: 'When I turned 30 I decided to take a long look at myself'

“I tried to stop multiple times before, but each time it kind of felt like something was holding me back,” he said.

“When I turned 30 though, I decided to take a long look at myself and more importantly what my future looked like.

I used to be very athletic and into sports, which has significantly declined recently — I knew cigarettes were to blame.”

He started working with a HSE Quit advisor called Susan, describing her as “brilliant”.

“Without putting on any pressure, I knew that she would call twice a month, and that accountability really made me think twice about having a smoke when I had the urge,” he said.

One of the products recommended is a nicotine inhaler.

In contrast to cigarettes or e-cigarettes, the nicotine from this is not designed to be inhaled into the lungs. It is instead designed to be delivered into the mouth and throat, where it is absorbed.

“Susan provided inhalers, which were fantastic, especially on nights out,” said Mr O’ Donoghue.

“I even found that once I got past that original first stage, my body started rejecting the replacements and I’m happy to say I’m off all nicotine now.”

Paul Kavanagh, Martina Blake, and Philip Crowley.

Dr Paul Kavanagh, the HSE Public Health medicine lead with the Tobacco Free Ireland Programme, said smoking continues to cause harm on a huge scale.

“Each week, almost 100 people die and 1,000 people are hospitalised because of smoking-related disease,” he said.

This is preventable, and stopping smoking remains the single most important thing you can do for your health.

The latest Healthy Ireland survey found that reductions in smoking rates may have stalled, which he said is concerning.

“It’s important we recognise that smoking is an addiction, not a choice,” he said.

“And like any addiction, it can be very hard to overcome and start to take back control without the right support."

Tobacco Free Ireland Programme national lead Martina Blake said insights from smokers informed the campaign, including how smoking controls their daily routines.

“People often leave social situations to go outside to smoke,” she said.

They told us how the costs, about €100 per week, meaning smoking also has control over their finances.

“The HSE Quit services are here to help, with support that tackles the addictive nature of smoking.

"Many people will try to quit cold turkey without any help or support, but nicotine is highly addictive.”